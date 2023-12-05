PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,732,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,085,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,496,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 92,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

