Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,618. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

