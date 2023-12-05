Pennant Investors LP Purchases 650,837 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Pennant Investors LP increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650,837 shares during the period. Perimeter Solutions accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pennant Investors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Perimeter Solutions worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $651.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $142.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

