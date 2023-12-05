PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $114,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $1,759,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 315,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,470,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $168.73. 601,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,061. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.90.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.