Personal Assets Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Personal Assets Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Personal Assets stock opened at GBX 466.04 ($5.89) on Tuesday. Personal Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 457 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 487.50 ($6.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11,637.50 and a beta of 0.20.
About Personal Assets
