Personal Assets Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Personal Assets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Personal Assets stock opened at GBX 466.04 ($5.89) on Tuesday. Personal Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 457 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 487.50 ($6.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11,637.50 and a beta of 0.20.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

