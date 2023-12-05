Peter Botten Buys 50,000 Shares of Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Botten purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$102,000.00 ($67,549.67).
Karoon Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Karoon Energy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.