Petix & Botte Co Acquires 157,740 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after buying an additional 576,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

IUSV traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.26. 279,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,737. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $81.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

