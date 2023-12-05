Petix & Botte Co Acquires 24,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,911,475 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

