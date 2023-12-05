Petix & Botte Co Acquires 3,212 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

