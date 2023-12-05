Petix & Botte Co Acquires 4,462 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. 762,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,724. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

