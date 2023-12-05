Petix & Botte Co Acquires 6,326 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.89. 22,334,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,972,941. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $394.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.