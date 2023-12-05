Petix & Botte Co Acquires 6,911 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.06. The stock had a trading volume of 255,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

