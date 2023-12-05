Petix & Botte Co Buys 1,549 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,567,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $321.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.