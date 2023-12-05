Petix & Botte Co Buys 2,487 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.80. 770,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,044. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.07.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

