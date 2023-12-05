Petix & Botte Co Buys 27,262 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 61,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 52,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VNQ traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

