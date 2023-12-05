Petix & Botte Co Buys 6,850 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.04. 662,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

