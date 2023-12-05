Petix & Botte Co Buys 7,217 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,714. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

