Petix & Botte Co Buys 803 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.70 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

