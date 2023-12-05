Petix & Botte Co Grows Holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.33% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 70,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBLU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

