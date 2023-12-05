Petix & Botte Co Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co owned about 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,604. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

