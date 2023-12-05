Petix & Botte Co Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. 1,300,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,252. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

