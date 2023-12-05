Petix & Botte Co Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.05. 4,089,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $164.45 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.