Petix & Botte Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. 479,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.