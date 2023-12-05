Petix & Botte Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

