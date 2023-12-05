Petix & Botte Co Has $1.47 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Swmg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

