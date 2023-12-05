Petix & Botte Co Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. 67,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,953. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

