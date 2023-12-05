Petix & Botte Co Has $632,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 74,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63,114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,786. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

