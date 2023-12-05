Petix & Botte Co Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 349,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,963,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,306. The firm has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.