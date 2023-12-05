Petix & Botte Co Has $707,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,177. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $211.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

