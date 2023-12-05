Petix & Botte Co Has $839,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927,071. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

