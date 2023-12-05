Petix & Botte Co Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,651 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. 966,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

