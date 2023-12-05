Petix & Botte Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 110.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,615 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 8.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $25,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 154,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,659. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $101.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

