Petix & Botte Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.15. 62,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day moving average is $239.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

