Petix & Botte Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.82. The stock had a trading volume of 251,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,103. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

