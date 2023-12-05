Petix & Botte Co Invests $411,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.29. 1,586,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,648. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.