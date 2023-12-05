Petix & Botte Co Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,532,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.72. 200,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,124. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

