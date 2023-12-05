Petix & Botte Co Purchases 1,938 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VXF traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.58. 324,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,675. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $157.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

