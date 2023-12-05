Petix & Botte Co Purchases 4,309 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 33,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 473,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after buying an additional 40,882 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,240. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $254.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

