Petix & Botte Co Purchases 5,955 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $608.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.04.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

