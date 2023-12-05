Petix & Botte Co Purchases 930 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $223.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,743. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

