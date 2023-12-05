Petix & Botte Co Purchases New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. 1,106,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,372. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

