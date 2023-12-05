Petix & Botte Co Purchases Shares of 3,160 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,243,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,604,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

