Petix & Botte Co Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. 18,413,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,521,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $241.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

