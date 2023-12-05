Petix & Botte Co Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.72 and a 200 day moving average of $273.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $293.63.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.