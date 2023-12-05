Petix & Botte Co Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 190,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

