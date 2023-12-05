Petix & Botte Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 894,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,457 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 96,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

