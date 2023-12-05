Petix & Botte Co Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,223 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

