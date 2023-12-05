Petix & Botte Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after buying an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 967,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,260. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

