Petix & Botte Co Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

