Petix & Botte Co Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,733. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.